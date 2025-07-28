2025 is shaping up to be a lost season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. After barely missing out on the playoffs in 2024, the Diamondbacks haven't been able to keep in step with their NL West peers, falling to 51-55 on the season after being on the receiving end of a 6-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. This makes it all the more likely that they sell off pieces prior to the trade deadline — with Eugenio Suarez next to go after the Diamondbacks traded Josh Naylor a few days ago.

Suarez is commanding a ton of interest on the trade market, and it's not difficult to see why. He's slashing .247/.319/.579 on the season with 36 home runs and 87 runs batted in, and he's in the final year of his contract. It makes sense for the Diamondbacks to sell him off to ballclubs with contending aspirations — drawing plenty of attention from the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers, just to name a few.

And the Diamondbacks appear to be taking concrete steps in moving towards an eventual Suarez trade. As reported by Tony Paul of The Detroit News, the Diamondbacks had a scout present in Erie, the home of the Tigers' Double-A affiliate. And just as luck would have it, the Erie SeaWolves were facing the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees' Double-A squad.

Paul implies in his report that the Diamondbacks were scouting key minor-leaguers from both the Tigers and Yankees, gearing up to present a list of prospects they desire in a prospective Suarez trade. However, the Yankees have seemingly bowed out of the Suarez sweepstakes in recent days if rumors are to be believed, as they view Arizona's asking price to be a bit too expensive for their liking.

Perhaps this means that a deal might be close between the Diamondbacks and Tigers.

Tigers to get that extra oomph from Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez?

The Tigers have not been good since the All-Star break. After coming into the intermission with the best record in MLB, the Tigers have limped right out of the All-Star gates, going 2-8 during that span and being tied for the worst run differential in the entire league during that stretch with -25.

They've scored the fewest runs in MLB during that stretch, with 26. Their offense is on life support. If there's any contending team that Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez would come in the most clutch for, it's the Tigers. With a few days left before the trade deadline, Detroit better move with some urgency if they want to secure the 34-year-old infielder's services for the stretch run.