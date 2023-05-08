PHOENIX – Just a week after they were counted out of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns proved they are still title contenders with back-to-back wins at home.

Phoenix won Games 3 and 4 behind stellar performances from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant and improved bench play, including an incredibly important 19-point performance from backup guard Landry Shamet in Game 4.

Better for Phoenix, it won both games without starting point guard Chris Paul, who is currently out dealing with a left groin strain.

The Suns were expected to be weaker without Paul, their floor general who helped lead a massive franchise turnaround with an NBA Finals appearance in 2021 and then the organization’s most regular-season wins (64) last year. But Phoenix showed it has some strengths without Paul on the floor.

Here’s a look at some of the things that stood out, including pace, improved shot-making, and a greater ability to rest Booker and Durant.

Cam Payne runs the show

The Suns have contrasting styles in Paul and Cam Payne.

Paul, who is one of the best at controlling games, tends to monitor the Suns in the halfcourt, which has led to great efficiency. Phoenix ranked sixth and third, respectively, in offensive efficiency in 2021 and 2022. This season, the Suns rank among the top-four teams in half-court offensive points per possession and points per play, according to Cleaning the Glass.

Phoenix has a ‘point-five’ offensive scheme in which players choose to dribble, shoot, or pass within one-half of a second. Defenses have to react quickly, because if they don’t, the Suns will bust their help defense and weak side rotations.

The Suns’ offensive game plan without Paul on the floor is much different. With Durant and Booker, Phoenix can funnel its effort through their two superstars. No defense they have encountered has been able to stop them, which has taken pressure off Paul and the rest of the team to set them up.

Payne is younger and quicker than Paul. With him, the Suns have had the NBA’s highest offensive rating (127.6) in the last two games. They are close to nine points higher than the next-closest team, the Boston Celtics (119.9).

Payne shot just 5-of-17 in Games 3 and 4 but was impactful with his aggression. He got to the basket and created opportunities for the Suns’ best players. He racked up ten combined assists in these two games, which is likely less than what Paul would have produced, but he still managed to get the Suns out and running on offense.

Thanks to that change in pace from Payne, Phoenix outscored Denver 20 to 10 in fastbreak points in Game 4. In Game 3, they led 23 to 11 in that stat. The Suns had 23 fastbreak points in Game 1 but then 11 in Game 2.

Payne is a difference-maker, and he may have an opportunity to do more. The Suns are not expected to have Paul for Game 5, which could allow the Suns to continue playing as the quicker version of themselves.

Improved shot-making off the bench

The Suns could not get anything out of their bench through their first seven games this postseason. Coach Monty Williams has earned respect throughout the NBA for his trust, but it has perhaps been to a fault in Phoenix’s last two playoff runs.

Prior to his Game 4 outburst, Shamet had struggled immensely in these playoffs. He had 14 total points through seven games and was often the Suns’ worst player in the plus/minus stat.

However, Phoenix has been getting enough out of Shamet to keep him in their rotation. In Game 3, he showed good things on defense against Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. Shamet was physical again in Game 4 and slowed Murray, who worked hard to score 28 points on 25 shots.

Shamet then buried four threes in the fourth quarter, which the Suns needed to overcome a 53-point effort from Denver center Nikola Jokic.

Shamet was not the only Sun who stood out. Backup wing Terrence Ross hit two key 3-pointers, including one that gave the Suns a two-point advantage late in the third quarter.

Backup wing T.J. Warren played 26 minutes in Game 3 and had five points in the last 2:30 of the game that helped seal the Suns’ win. He played 19 minutes in Game 4 and even guarded Jokic down the stretch.

Williams deserves credit for getting the right guys in, even though it took him a while to figure things out. The Suns could have gotten this production before and may not be tied in this series if they played this way in Games 1 and 2.

Still, being tied at two is much better than being down 3-1. Phoenix has all the momentum right now, and they can really put the Nuggets on the ropes with a win in Game 5.

Just hoop

The Suns have two of the best scorers in the world. It’s important not to over-rely on Booker and Durant, but it is essential they use them as much as possible.

Booker and Durant have each been sensational throughout this series. They became the first duo in NBA history to each record 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists in consecutive games, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Booker has been arguably the best player in the world. Here are his splits for this postseason:

Durant has only aided that. Sunday, Booker spoke about how Durant has lessened the pressure from his shoulders after he spent his first four seasons carrying the Suns back to relevancy.

“I don’t usually get open shots, so this is a new thing with having KD’s gravity on the floor,” Booker said.

Booker’s games have been incredibly efficient. He said after Game 4 to “throw that s– out the window” in regards to efficiency. But clearly, he has not.

Booker shot 20-of-25 in Game 3 and 14-of-18 in Game 4. The Nuggets have trapped, went into a zone, and hedged Booker to try and slow him down. None of it has worked.

If the Suns can build on these things, they can win Game 5 and have a chance to close this series at home in Game 6 on Thursday.