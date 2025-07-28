Every July, Las Vegas offers up surprises. It’s the one place where a player who barely sniffed a mock draft can suddenly look like a rotation-caliber talent. For the San Antonio Spurs, the 2025 Summer League turned into a showcase for one undrafted wing fro 2024: David Jones-Garcia. In a week dominated by Victor Wembanyama’s aura and the franchise’s long-term plan, Jones-Garcia’s remarkable scoring run forced the Spurs and the rest of the league to take notice.

Spurs Stay the Course After a Quiet Offseason

For a brief moment, it looked like the Spurs might try to accelerate their rise by swinging for a superstar. There were whispers about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, but nothing materialized. Instead, the Spurs stuck to a slower, more methodical plan centered on Victor Wembanyama.

Taking Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick was a no-brainer. That's even with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle already entrenched in the backcourt. That selection gives San Antonio leverage in its upcoming negotiations with Fox. Harper and Castle are reason enough to avoid overextending for a veteran guard.

Elsewhere, the Spurs shored up their depth. Luke Kornet arrived in free agency as a clear upgrade at backup center. Meanwhile, the trade for Kelly Olynyk adds much-needed frontcourt shooting. And if No. 14 pick Carter Bryant proves early on that he belongs, San Antonio could revisit the idea of a bigger trade package at the deadline. Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, and Jeremy Sochan are potential chips, too.

Here we will look at and discuss the undrafted San Antonio Spurs 2025 Summer League player who could make the roster.

The Scoring Machine Nobody Saw Coming

After leading the California Classic in scoring, David Jones-Garcia wasted no time proving that performance was no fluke. Once the action shifted to Las Vegas, he elevated his game even further. He emerged as the tournament’s most prolific and efficient scorer.

In Vegas, Jones-Garcia averaged 21.3 points per game while shooting an eye-popping 51.7 percent from the field, 50 percent from beyond the arc, and 90 percent from the free-throw line. He rounded out his stat line with 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He certainly made a convincing case for a spot on the All–Summer League First Team.

That combination of production and efficiency across four games was unprecedented. It wasn’t a byproduct of easy catch-and-shoot chances or transition leaks. Jones-Garcia created much of his own offense, routinely shaking defenders with smooth footwork, elevating into rhythm jumpers, and knocking down tough shots that most players wouldn’t dare attempt.

More Than a Hot Hand

It’s tempting to dismiss gaudy Summer League stats as noise. However, the way Jones-Garcia got his buckets is what stood out. He scored in a variety of ways: spot-up threes, pull-ups off a dribble, curls into mid-range jumpers, and physical finishes at the rim. The Spurs even trusted him to handle pick-and-roll possessions. That was a sign of growth for a player whose game once skewed heavily toward scoring only.

The numbers back that up. According to Synergy tracking, Jones-Garcia graded well in pick-and-roll situations. He showed improved control over his handle and decision-making when defenses forced him to make a play. Yes, he’s unlikely to have the ball in his hands at a high volume in the NBA. That said, the ability to read the floor and make the right next pass is critical for a wing who will often be asked to attack second-side defenses.

His rebounding and defensive instincts added to his case. At 6'6 with solid strength, Jones-Garcia boxed out bigger players, jumped passing lanes, and came up with timely deflections.

How He Fits in San Antonio

There’s no realistic scenario in which the Spurs hand Jones-Garcia primary creator duties. That’s not what they need from him anyway. Still, modern NBA teams have a growing need for wings who can knock down shots at a high clip, attack closeouts, and hold up defensively on the perimeter. Jones-Garcia checks all those boxes.

San Antonio’s front office clearly saw the same thing. They just signed him to a two-way contract as soon as Summer League wrapped. For a team whose long-term fortunes revolve around spacing the floor for Wembanyama and letting Castle and Harper develop as playmakers, a secondary wing scorer like Jones-Garcia has obvious value.

If he can maintain even a fraction of the efficiency he showed in July, there’s a real chance he plays his way into early rotation minutes. From there, he could possibly see a standard NBA contract.

A Worthwhile Gamble

Summer League stars can fade, but the Spurs’ history of player development suggests they may have struck gold here. David Jones-Garcia turned a no-risk opportunity into a real chance at an NBA role.

San Antonio doesn’t need him to be a star. They just need him to be what he’s already proven he can be: a knockdown shooter with a competitive edge and the ability to make good reads within a structured system.

If Jones-Garcia keeps playing like he did in Las Vegas, that two-way deal could just be the start of a much bigger story.