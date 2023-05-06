Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Phoenix Suns earned a pivotal win in Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs series against the Denver Nuggets. Although Phoenix is still down 2-1 in the series, they now have a chance to make a comeback. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant performed at incredibly high levels for the Suns, with Booker dropping 47 points and nine assists while KD added 39 points, eight assists, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Deandre Ayton, however, struggled and saw his playing time limited as a result. Booker commented on Ayton after the game, per Gerald Bourguet.

“Energy and effort always has to be high, especially around this time,” Booker said. “You can’t get flustered, you can’t get in your own head, and I could see that with him (Ayton) a little bit tonight, so that’s my job to just pump him up.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Devin Booker is one of the best players in the NBA. His popularity has continued to rise and he’s established himself as a true superstar. Suns fans will also be happy to see Booker taking more of a leadership role. Chris Paul is a respected veteran who offers plenty of leadership ability. However, with Paul out due to injury, Booker realized he needed to take charge.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant both posted massive numbers in the victory. After trading for Durant though, Phoenix doesn’t feature as much depth as they once did. As a result, the Suns are going to need Ayton to perform better. He’s one of the top big men in the league but scored just four points in Game 3. He did grab nine rebounds, but the Suns need more offensive output from their star center.