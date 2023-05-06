Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker made plenty of history in Game 3 of their playoff series with the Denver Nuggets. In fact, he even reached Michael Jordan’s territory following his latest performance.

On Friday, Booker exploded for 47 points on top of six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block to propel the Suns to the 121-114 win over the Nuggets. He was hyper efficient all game long, making 20 of his 25 shots as he finished with an 80 percent shooting clip.

It’s undoubtedly the best performance of Booker in the 2023 NBA Playoffs so far, one which also puts him in Jordan’s company. With his 47-piece, Booker now has 293 points this postseason, per ESPN Stats and Info. Apparently, that is the most points scored by a player in the first eight games of the playoffs in over three decades, with Michael Jordan the only player to have more with 325 back in 1990.

Making things more amazing for Booker, it is his fourth career 45-point game in the playoffs. In comparison, all other players in Suns history have combined for only four of such performances.

The Suns really needed that efficient game from Devin Booker, though. After losing the first two games and trailing 2-0 as the series shifts to Phoenix, it would have been disastrous had the Arizona franchise lost another one.

Now, they have a legitimate chance of tying the series in Game 4 before the match-up goes back to Denver. It remains to be seen if Booker can replicate his success when they play the Nuggets again on Sunday. But after his Michael Jordan-like feat, Book should be brimming with confidence.