The Phoenix Suns have returned to the forefront of the NBA thanks to their blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal. With Beal in town now, the Suns can trot out their new big three, which features Beal alongside Kevin Durant, who was acquired in a massive trade himself just a few months ago, and Devin Booker.

Acquiring Beal is clearly a big move for the franchise, as it shows that the front office is committed to maximizing their current championship window. And it turns out the desire for this deal to get done didn't stop there. Reports have come out suggesting that both Durant and Booker pushed for this deal, and helped convince Beal to seek out a trade to the Suns, even though the Wizards had better offers from other teams.

"The Suns aggressively went after Bradley Beal… I'm told even Kevin Durant and Devin Booker recruited Beal… [The Wizards], I'm told, had better offers on the table."@ShamsCharania breaks down Sunday's reported blockbuster trade 🗣 (via @FanDuelTV)pic.twitter.com/oN8nNCl4A3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 19, 2023

Beal had a no-trade clause in the deal he signed with the Wizards just last offseason, so he effectively chose to get traded to the Suns. While the Wizards were obviously happy to get a decent haul in return for Beal, it's safe to say he may not have ended up in Phoenix if it weren't for Durant and Booker lending their team a helping hand here.

The Suns star duo were likely sad to see respected veteran Chris Paul get sent the other way in this deal, but it's clear Phoenix is all about winning a title right now. And with Bradley Beal on board, it's looking like the trio of himself, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker will be one of the favorites to go on and win the 2024 NBA Finals.