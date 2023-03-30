Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker commented on the long-awaited home debut of forward Kevin Durant, ESPN staff writer Nick Friedell wrote in a Thursday article.

“The whole city’s been waiting on this,” Booker said. “It’s a really special night and a big night in the history of the organization, and the fans showed the love that was deserved, so I’m happy it came in a win.”

Kevin Durant was expected to return on Wednesday vs. the Timberwolves after missing 10 games with a sprained ankle. Booker said he was looking forward to Durant’s return on Tuesday.

“Man just being in the gym with us, you know having a uniform on,” Booker said when asked what excited him about Durant’s return. “You know practice was light, so we didn’t do much there.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Durant ended the 107-100 win by the Suns with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He made his first shot of the night, a turnaround mid-range jump shot over Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter. Durant was one of six Suns players to score in double-digits, highlighted by Booker’s 29 points as he made eight of his 18 shot attempts and 12 of his 15 free throws.

Devin Booker revealed the extent of his friendship with Kevin Durant in a Wednesday article from the Athletic senior writer Sam Amick.

“We kick it at the crib, but we’d done that before,” Booker said. “Kev was somebody that I’d pull up on even when we weren’t teammates. He’d come by the house when he came to Phoenix, and vice versa. There was never no ‘Let’s play together’ type vibes. It was just kicking it.”

The Suns will tip off against the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. MST on Friday in the Footprint Center. The game will be broadcasted on NBA TV and Bally Sports Arizona.