The Phoenix Suns are scheduled to face the Denver Nuggets for a Christmas Day game on Wednesday. However, Phoenix will not have the services of shooting guard Devin Booker on the court for that contest, as the former Kentucky Wildcats star has already been ruled out for that contest with a lower-body issue (h/t to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports).

“Devin Booker is out for Christmas Day against the Nuggets, now being listed with a left groin strain instead of soreness. Grayson Allen (concussion protocol), Bol Bol (left knee contusion), Collin Gillespie (two-way) and TyTy Washington (two-way) are all out as well.”

Booker missed the last two Suns games after he suffered the injury in last Thursday's 120-111 loss at home at the hands of the visiting Indiana Pacers. He scored 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor to go with six assists, two rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes of action versus the Pacers before leaving the game in the third quarter. Since then, the Suns have gone winless in two games without him, as they suffered an upset 133-125 defeat to the Detroit Pistons at home on Saturday followed by a 117-90 loss to the Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver.