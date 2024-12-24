ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Denver Nuggets head to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns Christmas day! Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nuggets-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Nuggets-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Suns Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -148

Phoenix Suns: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ABC, ESPN

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets were able to easily beat the Suns Monday night. In the 27-point win, the Nuggets allowed only 90 points. The Suns were held to under 40 percent shooting from the field, and shot only 15 free throws. Denver was excelled on defense, and they should be able to do it again. In fact, the Nuggets have allowed less than 115 points 11 times this season. They are 7-4 in those games. If the Nuggets can have another solid game on defense, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

In that same win, the Nuggets put up 117 points. That is their 21st time scoring over 115 points this season, and they are now 16-5 in those games. In their win Monday night, the Nuggets shot 51.1 percent from the field, 39.0 percent from three-point range, and they made eight of their 11 free throws. Denver also registered 35 assists in the game. The Nuggets win games when they score over 115 points. In fact, all of their wins have come when scoring that many points. If Denver can have another good game against the Suns, they will win this game.

Nikola Jokic is the key player here. Jokic is a favorite to win the MVP award, and it is for good reason. He is averaging 30.9 points per game, 12.5 rebounds, and 9.7 assists. Those numbers rank second, fourth, and third in the NBA. With that, Jokic is shooting 56.8 percent from the field, which is 11th-best in the NBA. With Jokic on the floor, the Nuggets are going to have a chance to win any game against any team.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns have to get back on track Wednesday night. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each had 23 points in the loss against the Nuggets Monday night. That means they put up more than half of the team's points. The one player missing was Devin Booker. Booker is questionable to play Christmas day due to an injury suffered last week. The Suns are 0-2 when Booker is out. He averages 25.1 points per game, which is 12th in the NBA. Keep an eye on Booker's injury status for Wednesday night.

Phoenix usually does a good job on offense. I would not expect them to have another game of scoring less than 100 points. In fact, the Suns have scored under 100 points just three total times on the year including Monday. They have scored less than 110 points only seven times. Their lack of scoring is a rare occurrence, so they should be able to play a lot better on Christmas. If the Suns can score over 110 points, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Suns Prediction & Pick

This should be a much better game than Monday night. Keep an eye on Booker's injury status, though. If he is out, the Suns will not play as well. With that said, I will take the Nuggets to win this game.

Final Nuggets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Nuggets ML (-148)