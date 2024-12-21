After Devin Booker left the Suns game with a concerning injury on Thursday, that injury has him sidelined for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Before the injury, Booker posted 17 points, six assists, and two rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. His injury highlights an injury-plagued season for the Suns. Both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal have missed 11 games each this season. There's been minimal continuity due to a constant change of the lineup.

While they only played 41 combined games last season, they haven't played much together this season. That's been the constant theme surrounding the team this season. The lack of continuity. Much of it began in the preseason when center Jusuf Nurkic sustained a finger injury throughout the season.

After that, the injuries piled on, with Bradley Beal being injured in the second game of the season. Now, it's Booker who makes his first trip on the injury report for the season. He played in all 26 games leading up to Saturday's contest. Now, Durant and Beal will be asked to carry the offensive burden.

Who will step up for the Suns through Devin Booker's injury?

Luckily, Phoenix has a variety of players that can step up to the plate. Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen, and Tyus Jones are some of more notable names. Not to mention, rookies Oso Ighodaro and Ryan Dunn could have expanded roles. The Suns have their floor general, and someone who can set the table for the two stars. Also, Jones is averaging career highs in points per game, as well as threes made and attempted.

As a result, Booker gushed over Jones's underrated skill in Sunday's win against the Portland Trail Blazers. It's not only Jones who has risen to the occasion. O'Neale has been one of the premier players for Phoenix. He's averaging a career-high 11.1 points while shooting 46.3% from three on 5.7 attempts per game. O'Neale is a top-tier catch and shoot player and has thrived.

Still, Booker's loss is a huge one, considering he hasn't missed a game. Also, the injury history of Durant and Beal is something to worth noting. However, that can't be a focus of concern, as it's once again a next-man up mentality. While Durant highlighted what sucks about the injuries, it's in the past. However, playing the Detroit Pistons can help their case.

For the team, they're hoping for a rejuvenated offense and defense with Booker out. Both Beal and Durant will have increased roles, along with the rest of the team, which has been the theme all season long.