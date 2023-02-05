The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

"He's the best two-guard in the league. Makes no sense he's not playing in the game. Facts." Monty Williams on Devin Booker not being voted or chosen for this year's #NBAAllStar Game. #Suns — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 4, 2023

Monty Williams may have a point when calling Devin Booker the best two guard in the NBA. He certainly has made a case for that distinction over the past couple of seasons. But the NBA’s head coaches may have a point too when they decided to leave him off the NBA All-Star roster. It has nothing to do with his numbers but more so his health. Booker has missed the 25 of the Suns last 28 games, and 20 straight games while he’s dealing with a groin injury. Although he is set to return soon, him being sidelined likely contributed to the coaches decision.

On the season, Booker has been averaging a career-high 27.1 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists with shooting splits of 47.7 shooting from the field and 37.0 shooting from the three-point line. Booker has been named to the All-Star team for three consecutive seasons prior to this one from 2019-2022. While he may have been left off the roster this time around, it’s safe to say that he will have plenty more All-Star appearances before his career is over.