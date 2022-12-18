By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker doesn’t forget those who wronged him and his team. That much is clear after he helped the Arizona franchise destroy Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Remember early this December when Zion threw down a 360 dunk on the Suns in the closing seconds of the Pelicans’ 128-117 win? It led to benches being cleared as the Phoenix players took offense with what Williamson did. Everybody knows the unwritten rule of letting the clock run down in the final few seconds of a blowout instead of scoring.

While Williamson was only putting on a show for the home fans, Booker and the Suns certainly didn’t appreciate it.

And so after leading the Suns to a 24-point comeback in their fourth meeting with the Pelicans, Booker also decided to attempt a shot in the closing seconds of the game to show the Pelicans the same level of disrespect.

There’s only one problem, though: Booker missed his shot.

Devin Booker launches a 3 at the buzzer to give New Orleans a dose of their own medicine. See you in May!https://t.co/bg7OHU7zNwpic.twitter.com/Y8qPiqoDIb — Devin Wobooker (@WorldWideWob) December 18, 2022

Of course the point stands that Devin Booker hates and doesn’t respect the Pelicans. But then again, it would have been way better had he actually made his shot. He certainly didn’t send out the best message with the miss.

Perhaps Booker is already satisfied with the strong statement he made in the second half and throughout the game. After all, he just dropped 58 points on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans, erasing their rivals’ massive lead to take the W.

The rivalry between the two franchises is certainly getting more intense. Unfortunately, they have finished and split their four-game regular season series. With that, the next time these two teams could meet is in the playoffs.