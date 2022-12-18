By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t help but be in awe of Devin Booker as he exploded on Saturday to help propel the Phoenix Suns over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns trailed by as much as 24 points in the game–with New Orleans up 83-59 midway through the third quarter–but a Booker takeover allowed them to turn things around and win 118-114.

Booker actually had just 22 points in the first half, but he ended up with 58 points on 21-of-35 shooting including 6-of-12 from deep.

As he watched Booker completely annihilate the Pelicans, James quickly took to Twitter to share how impressed he is with the Suns scorer. After all, he himself knows very well how hard it is to score 50 points in the NBA.

“Book going NUTSO right now!!! Sheesh,” LeBron wrote.

To be fair to LeBron James, he’s not the only one with the same sentiment. Several other NBA players were in disbelief after watching the performance of the Suns star, including Kyle Kuzma who could only tweet “Booooooook” as he was left speechless.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added “Book goin [lights out],” while TJ Warren said “D Book going crazy!!”

It was undoubtedly a game to remember for Devin Booker, especially since the Suns were embarrassed by Zion Williamson and co. in the past two games they played in New Orleans.

Now, not only did they get their revenge, but they also sent a strong statement to the Pelicans and the rest of the league that no lead is safe against them.