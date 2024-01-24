The Phoenix Suns visit the Dallas Mavericks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Phoenix Suns are heating up after a rough start to the season as they come into this matchup riding a six-game winning streak as they head to Dallas, Texas to take on Luke Doncic and the Mavericks in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Suns-Mavericks prediction and pick.

Phoenix (25-18) is currently on its longest winning streak of the season as well as the longest winning streak in the Western Conference. They fought tooth-and-nail to the bitter end against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night where Kevin Durant hit the game-winner to give them a 115-113 victory. Durant finished the game scoring a season-high 43 points as he put the team on his back as the Suns continue their rise up the Western Conference standings. They will look to continue their hot streak when they head to Dallas to try and slow down Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Dallas (24-19) is looking to get back on track after losing three out of their last four games, most recently coming off a 119-110 defeat to the Boston Celtics. Luka Doncic had himself a game, recording a triple-double with 33 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 assists but unfortunately wasn't enough to get past the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The Mavericks will have to do a better job defensively as they let Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combine for 75 points if they want to get past the surging Phoenix Suns in this Wednesday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Suns-Mavericks Odds

Phoenix Suns: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Dallas Mavericks: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ABC, ESPN Deportes, Bally Sports Southwest

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Mark your calendars, basketball fanatics, because Wednesday night's clash in Dallas is a supernova waiting to explode. The Phoenix Suns, armed with their three-headed scoring monster, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, are rolling into town to face off against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's electrifying Mavericks. But while the Doncic-Irving duo is undeniably potent, the Suns are primed to light up the American Airlines Center and walk away victorious.

Let's not mince words, Phoenix boasts offensive firepower that borders on unfair. Durant, a walking offensive encyclopedia, is averaging 29.6 points on a scorching 53% shooting. Booker, the smooth-shooting assassin, is back healthy and pouring in 26.7 a night. And then there's Beal, the human microwave who can erupt for 30 on any given night. This offensive triumvirate is a nightmare for any defense, and the Mavs, despite their defensive strides, simply lack the personnel to match their scoring prowess. Dorian Finney-Smith is a solid defender, but he'll be chasing ghosts trying to contain all three Suns stars.

Wednesday night's showdown promises fireworks, but the Suns hold the upper hand. Their offensive firepower is unmatched, their depth is more reliable, and their coaching edge gives them a crucial tactical advantage. While Doncic and Irving will undoubtedly put on a show, the Suns' three-headed scoring hydra is simply too much to contain. Expect Phoenix to leave Dallas with a statement win, proving that their star-studded roster is ready to set the league ablaze.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Let's be honest, this game is a marquee matchup of epic proportions. On one side, you have Kevin Durant, the unstoppable offensive monster that he is, Devin Booker the best complimentary piece you could ask for, and Bradley Beal who's finally coming into his own on his new team. This offensive triumvirate is a force to be reckoned with, but the Mavs have their own two-headed monster in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Doncic is a triple-double machine, averaging 33.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists, while Irving's offensive bag of tricks is as deep as the Grand Canyon. The key for the Mavs? Play their brand of basketball. Let Doncic orchestrate with Irving as his explosive counterpoint, and watch the Phoenix defense scramble. Remember, the Suns haven't faced a backcourt duo this dynamic all season.

The Mavs faithful are known for their raucous energy, and Wednesday night will be no different. Expect the American Airlines Center to be electric, creating a hostile environment for the Suns. This isn't just any regular-season game; it's a statement game for the Mavs. They're hungry to prove they belong in the championship conversation, and the home crowd will be their sixth man, fueling their every drive and contested three. The Suns, meanwhile, haven't played a true road game against a playoff-caliber team since acquiring Durant. The raucous Dallas crowd could throw them off their rhythm early, creating opportunities for the Mavs to capitalize.

Final Suns-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Wednesday night's clash is a heavyweight bout with championship implications. The Suns' star power is undeniable, but the Mavs have the home court advantage, a dynamic duo of their own, and a coaching edge that could prove decisive. Expect a close game, but ultimately, the Mavs' offensive firepower, fueled by the electric Dallas crowd, will outshine the Suns' star power. Mark your calendars, basketball fans, because Wednesday night in Dallas promises to be a game for the ages, and the Mavs are ready to show the league why they're a force to be reckoned with as they get back on track and halt the surging Phoenix Suns.

Final Suns-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks +1.5 (-110), +110, Over 240.5 (-110)