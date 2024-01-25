Luka Doncic was not a fan.

It was not an easy battle between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns. Things got physical between Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic, and Grant Williams. But, that was not the only thing that messed with the player's mentality in this game. Luka Doncic also had to endure some words from various fans. Although, he was not having it with the person with the Devin Booker jersey, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“Luka, you’re tired! Get your ass on the treadmill!” were the words that a member of the Suns faithful shouted at Luka Doncic.

A Suns fan yelled, “Luka, you’re tired! Get your ass on the treadmill!” Luka Doncic had Mavs security eject the fan at the start of the 4th quarter. (via @espn_macmahon)pic.twitter.com/77oZKQpH3V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2024

The Mavericks star immediately had security come over to take him away. Heckling happens a lot in the NBA and this is not the first time a fan was ejected because of it. LeBron James also had a fan removed from the game for the same reason a couple of seasons back.

Insults from fans and a tough game always do not mix well. Doncic was doing his best and stayed on the court for 38 minutes. He led the Mavericks in scoring with 34 points by knocking down 11 out of 24 shots from the field and notching eight free throws out of 12 attempts. More than this, he was also on floor general duties. Despite having five turnovers, the Mavericks star still dropped nine assists.

The Suns get too hot for the Mavericks

The offense was not the only thing that Doncic had to carry. He also led the Mavericks in rebounding against the Suns. Doncic grabbed eight boards to round out his performance. However, the Suns' star power was a little too much for them. Devin Booker only missed six shots out of his 23 attempts to get 46 points. Kevin Durant looked a big man with his 12-point double-double. Bradley Beal also showed how great of a playmaker he is with 20 points and seven assists.

There was not too much help from the Mavericks' secondary stars. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy were the only other ones who scored in double-digit numbers. Even then, the two would combine for 28 points which was not optimal for the squad. The 23-point loss will be tough to swallow but the Mavericks can definitely get back up on their feet.