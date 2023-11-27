Devin Booker delivered the goods when it mattered the most for the Suns in their win over the Knicks Sunday night.

Devin Booker made sure that the Phoenix Suns capped the week with a win. The Suns star shooting guard nailed a game-winning 3-pointer in the clutch to give his team a 116-113 victory at Madison Square Garden Sunday night.

DEVIN BOOKER CALLED GAME IN MSG 🔥 WOW 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Z7Knc6TJ2A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 27, 2023

Booker's huge shot came just after New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson buried a jumper that tied the game with only a little over 20 seconds remaining in regulation.

JALEN BRUNSON FOR THE TIE 🥶 He’s got 35 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ag5BxuHr0l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 27, 2023

Booker surely did not want the game to go to overtime, especially with the Suns missing the services of Kevin Durant. The former Kentucky Wildcats star torched the Knicks for 28 points on 10-for-25 shooting from the field to go with 11 assists and two blocks in 38 minutes of action on the floor. Eric Gordon, meanwhile, compiled 25 points with six 3-pointers in 33 minutes.

The Suns, who ruled out Durant for the Knicks game because of a foot issue, have seemingly gotten it together after a slow start to the 2023-24 NBA season, and Booker is clearly doing his part in making that happen. With their win over the Knicks, Booker and the Suns are now on a seven-game undefeated streak, a stretch that also saw Phoenix beat the likes of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix, which is also still missing Bradley Beal due to a back injury, will continue to heavily rely on Booker on offense, as the Suns go forward this season. Coming up next for the Suns is a meeting with the Toronto Raptors north of the border on Wednesday before flying back home to take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday.