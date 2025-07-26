Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz has enjoyed success at the major league level since receiving his promotion. However, he has not had a night quite like the one he had on Friday. The Athletics rookie swatted four home runs against the Houston Astros. He recorded six total hits, driving in eight runs, and scoring six.

BEST NIGHT… EVER? 6-for-6

4 HR

2B

8 RBI

This is one of the most impressive offensive performances in MLB history. To do this as a rookie makes the feat all the more awe-inspiring. Kurtz is certainly going through a ton of different emotions. But he still took time after the game to try and put everything into words.

“It still really hasn't set in that it actually just happened. A game like that is stuff that you don't even dream about, because it doesn't really happen. It's just an unbelievable feeling. Glad we got the win, obviously. That performance was awesome,” the Athletics rookie said, via beat reporter Martin J. Gallegos.

Athletics' Nick Kurtz led charge vs. Astros

The Athletics are not having the best 2025 season in the league. However, they were on top of the baseball world on Friday. Kurtz's performance led the charge as the formerly Oakland-based ball club claimed a 15-3 victory.

The Athletics improved to 44-62 on the season. This is their second straight victory, and it guarantees them series split with Houston. If they can win one of the next two, it will be the A's first series win since mid-July. They claimed two of three against the Blue Jays on July 12 and 13.

The Astros, meanwhile, fell to 60-44 on the season. They continue to hold first place in the AL West. Their lead is now five games over the Seattle Mariners. Seattle recently acquired Josh Naylor in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, though. This could place some pressure on Houston to make a move before the MLB Trade Deadline.

As mentioned, the Athletics and Astros have another two games remaining. The A's will seek their series victory on Saturday evening, before the two AL West rivals end the series on Sunday afternoon in Houston.