The Phoenix Suns will travel to Manhattan to face the New York Knicks for a Sunday evening showdown at Madison Square Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Suns-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Suns defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 110-89 in their last game. Initially, it was a close game after the first, with the Suns leading 29-27. They built a 62-49 halftime lead. Then, a strong fourth quarter helped seal the game. Kevin Durant sat out with a foot injury and will be questionable against the Knicks. Despite not having Durant, the Suns had a good boost thanks to Devin Booker, who scored 40 points while shooting 15 for 21. Eric Gordon added 20 points. Likewise, Grayson Allen and Jordan Goodwin each had 14 points. The Suns shot 51.3 percent from the field, including 35.5 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, they won the battle of the boards 41-35 and tacked 10 steals and six blocks to help them win.

The Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 100-98 in their recent game. Somehow, they rallied despite trailing 87-71 heading into the fourth quarter. Jalen Brunson led the way with 24 points, while RJ Barrett added 18. Meanwhile, Julius Randle added 13 points and eight rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had 20 points off the bench. Likewise, Josh Hart had 10 points and eight rebounds. The Knicks won this game despite shooting 48.1 percent from the field, including 34.5 percent from the triples. Moreover, they held the Heat to 39.1 percent shooting, including 27 percent from the triples. They also won the board battle 46-41. Ultimately, they persevered despite 18 turnovers.

The Suns lead the all-time series 71-65. Ultimately, the teams split the season series in 2022-2023. But the Suns have gone 9-1 over 10 games, including 4-1 in five games at the Garden,

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Knicks Odds

Phoenix Suns: +3 (-110)

New York Knicks: -3 (-110)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, MSG Sportsnet and NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns continue to deal with injuries. Unfortunately, they have not gotten the chance to play with their full squad yet this season for any length of time. Despite this, they are still persevering with a 10-6 record and a spot in the playoff picture.

Durant leads the way with 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. However, as noted before, he may not play. Booker will be the next man up, and he is currently averaging 29.6 points and 8.6 assists per game. Amazingly, he powered the Suns through in his most recent game and will likely have to do it again. Bradley Beal remains the most disappointing signing the Suns have made, as he has only played five games. Unfortunately, he will not return from his recent stint on the injured list until at least mid-December. Gordon is solid, with 14.3 points, while Allen has averaged 11.3 points per game.

The Suns remain good at shooting the basketball, ranking ninth in field-goal shooting percentage. Furthermore, they are third in 3-point shooting percentage. The Suns are also adept at the charity stripe, ranking fifth in free-throw shooting percentage. However, the Suns still struggle to rebound, ranking 19th in that category. They also struggle to hold onto the ball, ranking 23rd in turnovers. Regardless, they protect the rim well and are the top team in the association in blocked shots.

The Suns will cover the spread if they can generate early scoring, and others can help Booker. Then, they must stop Randle, Brunson, and Barrett.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are 9-6 and in the thick of the playoff race. Moreover, they are showing they can win despite an offense that continues to struggle. They are compensating for it with streaky shooting and elite defense.

Brunson is their best player, with 24.2 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 44.6 percent from the field, including 46.9 percent from the triples. Barrett is averaging 20.5 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 45.8 percent from the field, including 46.3 percent from beyond the arc. Randle is averaging 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. However, he is only shooting 38 percent from the field. Quickley rounds out the top players by averaging 15.7 points per game.

The Knicks are awful mid-range shooters, ranking 28th in the NBA. Yet, they are eighth in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage. The Knicks are bad at the charity stripe, ranking 29th in free-throw shooting percentage. Regardless, they handle the ball well and push the boards, ranking third in turnovers and second in rebounds. But the Knicks are not stiff enough on the rim, ranking last in the NBA in blocked shots.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, they must force the Suns to go in another direction by clamping Booker.

Final Suns-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Suns have too many injuries. Therefore, the Knicks should cover this at the Garden.

Final Suns-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: -3 (-110)