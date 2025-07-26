The Seattle Seahawks are moving in a new direction, and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is ready to take on a new role. With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett no longer on the roster, all focus is on Smith-Njigba, who looks to be the focal point of the Seahawks‘ receiving group.

“I miss those guys,” Smith-Njigba said of his former teammates. “Those are two great guys that I call friends. It sucks that they're not here with me, but I know they're going to ball out where they're at.” The familiarity may be gone, but opportunity is knocking. After a season where he racked up 100 catches for 1,130 yards, the former Ohio State star looks poised to lead a retooled Seattle offense.

Asked Jaxon Smith-Njigba about his first months of #Seahawks life without DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. First words of his response: “Man, I miss those guys.” ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZPKsuv8Hq8 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Seahawks showed their confidence in Smith-Njigba by trading Metcalf and releasing Lockett in March. That move cleared the way for the young receiver to command the locker room and become a central figure in the offensive scheme.

“I know the offense, I know the DNA in the building, and I can put that on the field, and guys can follow it, ” he said, according to FOX Sports, reflecting on the next season.

He won't be doing it alone. The Seahawks signed veteran Cooper Kupp to a three-year deal, adding leadership and experience to the wideout room. Alongside him are names like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Bobo.

“He brings a next-level mindset,” Smith-Njigba said of Kupp. “I'm super excited to be with him in that receiver room. Another stellar receiver, great receiver, and I'm just blessed to be in the room with him.” Together, they could form a vital tandem, with Bobo continuing to earn praise for his growth and blocking ability.

Behind them, Seattle has a young rotation that includes rookies Tory Horton and Ricky White III. Smith-Njigba sees himself stepping into a mentorship role as well.

“Those guys showed me the way (Metcalf and Lockett), so I always feel like I need to give back,” he said.

Another key element will be building chemistry with new quarterback Sam Darnold. The two trained together in Southern California during the offseason and are working to fine-tune their timing in training camp. “It's growing,” Smith-Njigba said of their connection, hopeful it translates into on-field success.

“Deep playoff run, go win us a ring in January and February, playing winter football, is my goal,” Smith-Njigba concluded.