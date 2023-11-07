The Suns kick off NBA in-season tournament play Friday. Here is the full schedule for Phoenix's group play and the knockout round.

The Phoenix Suns are expected to be a favorite to win the NBA championship. The Suns also have a chance to win the inaugural in-season tournament.

Phoenix has three of the NBA's best scorers with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

The Suns' group — which is called West A — includes the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

Here is the Suns' in-season tournament schedule.

Friday, Nov. 10 — Lakers

The Suns' in-season tournament opens Friday at Footprint Center versus the Lakers, who they played in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Los Angeles is expected by some to be a top contender in the Western Conference.

Friday, Nov. 17 — Jazz

Phoenix will play on the road at Delta Center in Utah next Friday.

The Suns played the Jazz Oct. 28 at home. They won, 126-104, without Booker and Beal.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 — Trail Blazers

The Suns traded former starting center Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers for now-center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Nassir Little.

The Suns play the Trail Blazers at home in what should be Ayton's first time playing against the Suns in Phoenix. Ayton was picked No. 1 overall by the Suns in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Friday, Nov. 24 — Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will be without superstar guard Ja Morant, who is out for the first 25 games for suspension from “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Still, Memphis has reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. and pieces that helped the team be the No. 2 seed in the West in 2022-23.

Knockout schedule

The NBA's in-season tournament will have an eight-team knockout stage with quarterfinals taking place Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, semifinals Dec. 7 and a championship Dec. 9.

The Suns could advance to the knockout stage if they win their group or are one of the two best teams outside the group winners.

Bold prediction

The Suns are chasing their first-ever NBA championship. Phoenix is looking to return Booker, who has missed five of seven games, and Beal, who is yet to play in the regular season.

The Suns could have those players available by Friday to play Los Angeles, according to Shams Charania. Phoenix is yet to have its big three on the floor in the regular season and has been led by Durant, who is averaging the fifth-most points in the NBA (29.9).

Phoenix coach Frank Vogel is looking to build a rotation outside of those players. The Suns have had two different players as an expected fifth starter next to Durant, Josh Okogie — who started the first five games — and Keita Bates-Diop.

The Suns' goal is to win an NBA championship. I expect Phoenix to advance out of its group as the winner but lose in the semifinals.