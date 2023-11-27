Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker reminded everyone he's not afraid of double teams after their win over the New York Knicks.

Memo to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's haters: he's not scared of double teams anymore. He hit a three-pointer over a double team with 1.7 seconds left against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Devin Booker promptly shared his sentiments on social media after the pulsating victory. His heroics fired up 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant, who exchanged high-fives with Suns fans at Madison Square Garden.

Devin Booker's recent take on double teams has changed considerably in four years' time. He seemed a bit apprehensive at attacking double teams in his fifth year in the NBA in 2019.

Fast forward four years later, Booker's swagger and confidence have skyrocketed. He's currently averaging a career-high 29.6 points per game. The opposition can double team him all they want – he's going to get his points, anyway. The Knicks found out the hard way on Sunday. The three-time NBA All-Star finished the game with 28 points and 11 assists.

Booker led the streaking Suns to their seventh consecutive win despite missing the services of Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen. Durant sat out the Knicks game due to a sore right foot.

Devin Booker admitted to the media the mystique of Madison Square Garden motivated him prior to tip-off against the Knicks.

“When I'm here in the summer and I get the chance to drive by MSG, it just gives you a certain feeling,” he said.

“I missed MSG last year. I was at the crib hurting, just thinking about it,” Booker added.

Devin Booker came through for the Suns in the clutch yet again.