The New York Yankees are hoping to get back on track after dropping three straight games to the Miami Marlins. The Yankees fell to third place in the AL East after the embarrassing sweep in Miami, as the Red Sox surpassed New York in the division for the first time this season.

However, the team got off to a strong start in the series opener against the Texas Rangers Monday. Paul Goldschmidt got the Yankees on the board with a leadoff home run in Arlington, per MLB.

Paul Goldschmidt starts the game off with a HR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZSzuw0uGnV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 5, 2025

Goldschmidt unloaded on a Patrick Corbin sinker, driving it 419 feet to left. The bomb broke a 31-game homer-less streak for the veteran first baseman. He’s now up to nine home runs on the season after putting New York up 1-0 in the first inning.

Paul Goldschmidt provides early boost for slumping Yankees

Goldschmidt has cooled off considerably after a tremendous start in his first year with the Yankees. New York landed the former MVP on a one-year, $12.5 million contract this winter. The deal appeared to be a steal after the first two months of the season, as Goldschmidt was hitting .347 with a .899 OPS at the end of May.

Since then, things have not gone so smoothly for the 15th-year veteran. After establishing himself as a major force in the Yankees’ offense, Goldschmidt entered a free fall. His average plummeted to .277 on the season and his OPS stood at .746 after 105 games.

Before leaving the yard in Monday’s matchup, Goldschmidt hadn’t homered since June 19. In that 31-game span he had a brutal .212/.268/.298 slash line with just six RBI. The seven-time All-Star was hitting .196 with a .552 OPS and just two home runs over his last 49 games.

The lack of production was somewhat masked by Aaron Judge’s presence in the lineup. But with the reigning AL MVP sidelined by an injury, the Yankees have struggled offensively. Fortunately, Judge is expected to return from the IL on Tuesday. New York plans to use him at DH until he’s healthy enough to return to right field.