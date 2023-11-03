The Phoenix Suns got Devin Booker back on the floor against the Sours after an ankle injury, and his return comes with a huge silver lining.

The Phoenix Suns fell to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, 132-121. Wembanyama stole the show and flexed his muscles with 38 points and 10 rebounds. But, the Suns got good news with Devin Booker suiting up after he missed the previous three games with an ankle sprain. In his return, Booker scored a team-high 31 points with nine rebounds and 13 assists in 35 minutes, and everything looked just fine for Booker.

After the game, he mentioned how it felt to get back on the floor, per Duane Rankin of the AZ Central.

“Really good. It always sucks to be out. I checked all those boxes to be able to go out there and go. I love being out there.”

Kevin Durant, who had 28 points in the game, mentioned it was the “Same ol' Book” as the Suns guard returned to the floor and provided a huge boost to the team.

It's been a bit of a tough opening for the Suns, who have lost three games, including two to this Spurs team. They have also dealt with numerous injuries, and Bradley Beal has yet to make his Phoenix debut. due to an injury.

But, the good news is Devin Booker looked like himself in his return from the ankle issue. The Suns face the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on Saturday and then the Toronto Raptors the very next day with a road game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday before returning home to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, so it will be a difficult stretch.