Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker certainly thought he was fouled by Russell Westbrook in the game-deciding play of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers. His actions right after the wild turn of events prove that.

However, Booker made it a point to emphasize that he’s not crying over spilled milk as he and the Suns look to bounce back in Game 2.

For those who missed it, with 15 seconds left and the Clippers ahead 111-108, Booker attacked the basket in hopes of cutting the deficit. Westbrook, nonetheless, blocked his shot and hit Book’s palm after. The LA guard proceeded to force Booker to a turnover by tapping the ball off him as it went out of bounds.

Booker was hoping for a foul and was clearly frustrated that there wasn’t any whistle in such crucial situation.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK REJECTS DEVIN BOOKER AND TAPS IT OFF HIM! (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/1gU1pZ7b0h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In his postgame presser after the Clippers’ 115-110 win, though, Devin Booker shared that he’s not sure about the rules. But the Suns scorer is not making any excuses, adding that he has been through the playoffs multiple times to know that such stuff happens, via Dana Scott of AZ Central.

“Wrist. Hand. It’s over with,” Booker said on Westbrook’s defense on him in the controversial play.

He later added, “No excuses, nah. It’s that time of year. If you’re not up and ready for these, then your playing the wrong sport.”

Booker and the rest of the Suns certainly can’t focus too much on their Game 1 loss. It’s a seven-game series for a reason, and all they need to do is take it one game at a time. Hopefully, the team has learned their lesson following the loss and will play better come the next match-up. They simply cannot afford to give the Clippers any more confidence in the series.