The Los Angeles Clippers picked up a huge 115-110 upset win on the road over the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs, and Russell Westbrook was a huge part of it, especially with his stop against Devin Booker at the end of the game.

Russell Westbrook has been criticized a lot in recent years, but he was a huge part of the Clippers pulling off the win over the Suns despite a 3-19 shooting night. He grabbed a key offensive rebound with the Clippers up one, which resulted in a trip to the line. His stop of Devin Booker got ton of reactions. He first blocked Booker, then saved it and threw it off of Booker before he landed out of bounds, giving the Clippers what was in effect a game-ending possession. Here is the play:

RUSSELL WESTBROOK REJECTS DEVIN BOOKER AND TAPS IT OFF HIM! (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/1gU1pZ7b0h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

Russell Westbrook is ALL HEART 💙 pic.twitter.com/aIJlmRdb8l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

Some people had reactions to Westbrook grabbing key rebounds.

“Russ gets a heap of hate all the time. In this final minutes, he’s stepped up in a massive way. Created a second chance with hustle and just hit two big ones at the line.” wrote @John_Fanta.

“How you gonna let Russ hit the offensive glass like he’s Steven Adams man,” wrote @FitzGSN_.

That fan quickly gave Westbrook his credit after the stop was made on Booker.

“Ok Russ I take it back lmao. That was unbelievable” wrote @FitzGSN_.

Here are some other reactions to the crazy stop.

“Russ. Wow.” wrote @richeisen.

“WHAT A PLAY. WESTBROOK REDEEMED” wrote @BarstoolBigCat.

“Westbrook went 3 of 19 and was also a major reason the Clippers won. I’m befuddled” wrote @BarstoolHubbs.

“Russell Westbrook had the greatest 3 for 19 performance i ever seen” wrote @raptalksk.

It has been a wild NBA Playoffs so far, and Westbrook just added to the chaos with his performance.