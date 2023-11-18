Phoenix Suns superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker responded to an old Durant tweet from 2010 on Saturday

A Kevin Durant tweet from 2010 resurfaced Saturday. Durant responded to the tweet, which was posted on February 24, 2010.

“#uever wake up n the middle of da night and think about a girl u like or startin to like and sit at da edge of the bed n say d*mn i want her,” the original tweet read.

“History repeated itself this morning…” Durant wrote on Saturday in response to his 2010 tweet.

Durant's Phoenix Suns teammate, Devin Booker, also shared a one-word response to the initial tweet.

“Mood,” Booker wrote.

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Suns' 2023-24 season

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were feeling emotional on Saturday. The tweets came after Phoenix took care of business on Friday, earning a 131-128 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The Suns improved their record to 6-6 with the win. However, the victory also came after it was revealed that Booker and Durant's co-star, Bradley Beal, is expected to miss a significant amount of time with a back injury.

It hasn't been a perfect season for the Suns after a busy offseason. Between injuries and underperformance, Phoenix is still trying to develop consistency as the 2023-24 campaign continues on.

Booker has been limited by injuries, but is performing well when on the court. He is averaging 29.5 points and 10.5 assists per game across four contests so far this year.

Kevin Durant has managed to stay healthy for the most part, playing in 12 games. He is averaging 30.8 points per contest on 52.9 percent field goal and 50 percent three-point shooting. KD has certainly played a pivotal for the Suns amid the team's injury trouble.

Durant and Booker can continue reminiscing on old tweets Saturday before their next game on Sunday against the Jazz.