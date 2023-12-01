The Suns will be without Devin Booker due to injury for their big Western Conference matchup with the reigning champion Nuggets.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is out with an injury yet again for Friday night's clash against the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets, according to ClutchPoints Suns beat writer Trevor Booth. This will mark the ninth game Booker has missed for the Suns this season as he deals with an ankle injury.

The Suns-Nuggets tilt should have been a big measuring stick for Phoenix, which at 11-7, is just a game-and-a-half back of Denver (13-6). Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal have big plans of trying to unseat Nikola Jokic and the defending champs, but the Suns' Big 3 are having trouble getting on the court together.

Through 17 games, Booker has played 10 games, Beal has just three under his belt, and the 35-year-old Durant has been the Suns' Iron Man, answering the bell 16 times thus far. This superpowered trio has yet to play a game together.

Devin Booker is having a career season… when healthy

When the sharpshooting Devin Booker has not sat out with an injury, he's averaging 27.3 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.0% from 3-point range. The points are right where Booker has been the past few seasons, but those assist, rebound, and shooting numbers would all represent career highs if he can keep them up.

The problem for Booker is this ankle injury that is hampering his ability to get on the court, which is pretty much par for the course over the last few seasons. The former Kentucky Wildcat has only played 70 games or more in three of his eight NBA seasons, and the last time it happened was in the 2019-20 campaign. Last season Booker sat out 29 games.