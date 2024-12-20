The Phoenix Suns will be without their star shooting guard, Devin Booker, for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Booker endured groin tightness midway through the third quarter, according to Amanda Pflugrad of the Suns broadcast team. He walked off the court and hasn't returned to the floor since.

Before his injury, Booker posted 17 points, six assists, and two rebounds. He also shot 7-8 from the free-throw line on the night. After playing in every game this season, the injury marks a first for the Suns guard. Immediately after the Suns lost Bradley Beal to right knee tightness for two games, they were dealt another significant blow. There's no timetable for the severity of the injury or when he'll be ready for game action.

On the season, Booker has been the constant for the Suns. He's averaging 25.4 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. Although his numbers are down, he's had to carry a heavy offensive burden. Booker has played a multitude of games without Kevin Durant and Beal. As a result, he's been the focal point on offense. Defenses are attacking him with double teams and constant pressure.

How can Devin Booker's injury limit the Suns?

For all of the speculation about whose team it is, Booker is the franchise player. He's been the mainstay since being drafted in 2015. Not to mention, he's consistently in the conversation for the top shooting guard in the league. Booker attracts a plethora of attention away from Durant and Beal. That's saying a lot, considering how lethal scorers Durant and Beal are. However, it's not the two stars that are the lone recipients. The role players are pivotal beneficiaries as well.

For instance, Tyus Jones is having a career season. While he's playing with the Suns Big 3, Booker has been a key help in convincing Jones to adopt a scorers mentality. After Sunday's game, Booker gushed about Jones's underrated skill. The leadership is there with the Suns guard, and it's evident.

Despite the injury, it's another war cry for players to step up. Luckily for Phoenix, they've had a variety of players rise to the occasion. As mentioned earlier, Jones has stepped up to the plate with his scoring. Royce O'Neale has had a career year and made seven starts. He also is having a career season in his second season in The Valley.

Furthermore, it puts more pressure on Durant and Beal to perform. The Slim Reaper has been crucial for Phoenix, as they have an 13-2 record with him playing. However, most of that has been with the entire Big 3 together. Now, it'll be the other two stars trying to fill Booker's shoes on all fronts. They're more than capable of doing so, but keeping the team afloat in a competitive Western Conference won't be as easy.

For now, the Suns can only hope that Booker's injury diagnosis is a precaution and nothing more. With the way the season is going, it's hard to tell if that's the case.