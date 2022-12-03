Published December 3, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns will be without star point guard Chris Paul for the 12th straight game on Friday against the Houston Rockets. Despite him not being able to return to the court yet, Devin Booker said that Paul is as engaging as ever with the team as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

“He’s been here everyday, he hasn’t missed a day with us,” Booker said. “You know how he is, he’s keep everybody locked in and saying the things that he sees and still being effective while not playing. We want him to be healthy, we want him to be ready to go and we want to make sure of that before he comes back.”

Chris Paul has been out with a heel injury he suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this month. The Suns started out the season 7-2 with Paul in the lineup, but went 2-4 immediately after including the game during which Paul suffered the injury. They have picked it up though and have won six consecutive games to grab the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings.

A big part of their elevation in play without Paul has been due to Devin Booker. The three-time All-Star has been putting up a career-high 29 points per game and just recently had back-to-back games of 44 and 51 points. In his 50-point game, Booker only missed five shots going 20-25 from the field.

Recently, Suns general manager and president of basketball operations James Jones hinted that Paul was close to making his return to the lineup. In any case, this Suns team is proving they have a lot of weapons and can sustain an extended absence of one of the leaders.