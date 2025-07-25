The New York Yankees are under as much pressure as any other Major League Baseball team at this year's deadline. After the Seattle Mariners pulled the trigger and traded for Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman sprang into action. New York swung a deal that netted them Colorado third baseman Ryan McMahon.

There is plenty of time before the MLB trade deadline on July 31. However, the Yankees can walk away from it knowing that they addressed a big weakness. Cashman was in the spotlight after New York designated DJ LeMahieu for assignment. The move created a void at third base. Now, the Yankees will have the services of one of the best defenders at the position in MLB.

New York fans are notorious for having high expectations for their team. In a pleasant change of pace, they took to social media to applaud the move. They recognized that while Eugenio Suarez is a bigger name, having McMahon as a backup plan still puts the Yankees in a good place. In their eyes, the move was a step in the right direction.

“The Yankees needed an actual major leaguer at third base. Ryan McMahon is that,” one fan said. “He’s gonna play good defense and hopefully take advantage of the short porch (I know his splits). I’m happy with it. He’ll also cut down the silly a** mistakes we’ve seen. Haha.”

“Ryan McMahon helps solve a massive issue with this team: defense,” another posted. “We need him to be a league average bat to go with that. His lefty and road splits terrify me. He has lefty pop. Just be an average bat or close to it. He cost very little. Use what you didn’t to get elite RP.”

Some fans are not supporters of the deal, though.

“Don’t like this at all,” Gary Sheffield Jr. said.

“My issue with this McMahon trade for the Yankees is that he’s on a 6-year, $70M contract,” Sheffield explained. The glove is a positive for his arrival, but they got him for two ‘who the f*** is that' prospects because he’s hitting .217 and paid. Not in love with this deal for a team on a ‘budget.'”

Yankees fans might be split on the deal, but it is done now. Despite their skepticism, New York hopes that McMahon can come over from the Rockies and help the team recover defensively. If he can, however, the Yankees could walk away from the MLB trade deadline as big winners.