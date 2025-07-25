On Friday, the Colorado Rockies traded away third baseman Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees. It was only a matter of time until the Yankees acquired a third baseman, and they decided on going with the lefty from Denver.

McMahon has been one of the Rockies' best players over the last few seasons, but with the direction the Rockies are headed in, it didn't make any sense to keep him on the roster. McMahon will now have an opportunity to win a World Series and play in the postseason for the first time since 2018. The Rockies finally made a smart decision as they will receive pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz from the Yankees.

After the trade, the Rockies made a plethora of transactions. The headliner of the transactions is Thairo Estrada being reinstated from the 10-day IL. The Rockies optioned infielder Adael Amador to Triple-A Albuquerque and designated outfielder Sean Bouchard for assignment.

The Colorado Rockies also placed right-handed pitcher Victor Vodnik on the paternity list and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson from Triple-A. Anderson has played for many teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, and Atlanta Braves. His best season came in 2020 with the Rays when he was an All-MLB First Team reliever and made a trip to the World Series.

Estrada is back from his thumb injury. The Rockies are better with him in the lineup. He is batting .284 with two homers and 18 RBIs on the campaign. He adds a .709 OPS with 33 hits. He has only played in 29 games this season. Estrada had a few good seasons with the San Francisco Giants, but he is on pace for the best average of his career.

Bouchard will hit the waivers and aim to be claimed by another team, and if not, will be sent down to the minors. In four seasons with the Rockies, Bouchard hit a career .230 with nine homers and 33 RBIs with the Rockies. He had a decent .735 OPS. The San Diego native can excel in a different environment.