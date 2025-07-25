The New York Mets are emerging as one of the most interested teams in Luis Robert Jr. as the MLB trade deadline approaches. With just a week to go before July 31, the Mets have joined a growing list of clubs exploring upgrades in center field, and the standout Chicago White Sox outfielder is firmly on their radar.

Although Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns initially voiced confidence in the current setup — highlighting Jeff McNeil and Tyrone Taylor — it's clear New York remains open to outside options.

“For me, the bar to improve center field has probably risen over the last two weeks,” Stearns said, adding the team would consider external candidates if they raise the roster's ceiling.

Robert could fit that description. Despite underwhelming season stats — slashing .206/.293/.343 with 10 home runs — the 27-year-old remains a dynamic threat. He's excelled against left-handed pitching, hitting .294 with a .966 OPS, and has heated up in July with a .351/.442/.541 line over 11 games. His recent surge and proven track record make him an intriguing target for the Mets or any team looking to add offensive firepower.

White Sox outfielder still provides real value on both ends of the field. A rare combination of power, speed, and defensive prowess would provide an immediate jolt to the Mets' lineup. Robert is making $15 million in 2023, but he has team options for $20 million in the next two seasons, thus allowing any acquiring team long-term control over a player with All-Star potential.

That upside is exactly why Chicago's asking price remains steep. Two seasons ago, Robert smashed 38 home runs and posted an .857 OPS. That level of production, combined with his age and contract status, guarantees the White Sox will demand a significant return. For the Mets — who've spent the past two years reshaping their core — the key question is whether Robert's ceiling outweighs the cost in prospects.

New York remains aggressive in the outfield and relief markets as the deadline nears. Their interest in Luis Robert Jr. signals a clear intent to shift the trajectory of their season, provided the deal makes sense.