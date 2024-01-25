Devin Booker expressed his thoughts on Luka Doncic's encounter with the heckling Suns fan.

On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns put on a tremendous second-half display against the Dallas Mavericks. After being down early, Devin Booker and the Suns rallied to beat the Mavs 132-109. Luka Doncic had trouble with a fan in the crowd, and Booker gave his thoughts on the situation after the game.

Devin Booker appreciates the support from the heckling Suns fan

The fan who heckled Luka Doncic was wearing Booker's jersey. Thus, the star shooting guard appreciated his support amid the heated situation.

“I appreciate the support,” Booker told ESPN. “I don't know what he said. I hope he didn't cross too many lines, and I'll be getting his information. If you can find it, let me know.”

Booker's response seems to indicate he might treat the fan. However, he said it “depends on the situation” when asked if he would buy the man tickets to a future game. While the competition gets steep, Booker still believes fans should remain respectful.

“I hope what he did wasn't too disrespectful, but I know in these crowded environments—we've played a playoff series here—I've heard countless numbers of things,” Booker said.

All in all, Booker recognizes that fans are bound to express themselves at games, and while there is a line that should not be crossed, he does not let things get to him.

“I'm sure it was a different thing for Luka, but it's part of the game. I usually don't let what I hear bother me,” Booker explained.

The Suns' win over the Mavs improved their record to 26-18. Devin Booker ended the night with 46 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. As the NBA reaches its midpoint, Booker and his teammates look to push for a higher placing in the Western Conference standings.