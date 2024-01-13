Suns guard Bradley Beal had 30-plus points in the team's game against the LA Lakers. Here is more on the night.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal put on a show in the team's 127-109 win over the LA Lakers Thursday. Beal himself had guard Austin Reaves “dancing” and falling on his heels.

Bradley Beal dancing with Austin Reaves! 37 PTS (20 in 3rd) | 8 3PT | 67% FG pic.twitter.com/GELWJ1MtIJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 12, 2024

Beal had a series of crossover, “in-and-out” hesitation dribbles that put Reaves in a spin and excited his teammates.

“He had Austin dancing,” Durant said. “He had Austin leaning back a little bit, falling. That's always exciting. Brad is one of the best players in the world.”

What else did Durant, Suns guard Devin Booker and Beal himself say about his performance?

Durant

“He got to wherever he wanted. He was a screener, he got to play in the pocket, was able to knock down catch-and-shoots, off-the-dribble, in the mid-range, off the three, catch-and-shoot three. So yeah, (he) had his whole bag open tonight. He's unpredictable in his attack, which makes the game easier for everyone else.”

Booker

“I mean, Brad — I knew it a little bit when I wasn't his teammate, but he has a lot of personality, man…But we don't know that about him. I would say it's not that known. He's always good vibes.”

“I've seen it plenty of times before, so none of it surprises me. But finding the spacing around it. Letting him get easier looks and letting him get in his bag without people in help defense. We figured some things out spacing tonight that we've been working on the past couple of days that we carry forward to now.”

Beal

“It's been something that I've been trying to get myself, probably the last five years of my career, to shoot at least eight to 10 threes a game.”

“It's a small sample size of it. Granted, things were more or less calm and everything went our way tonight.”

Details

Beal was traded to the Suns this past June from the Washington Wizards in exchange for former Phoenix starting point guard Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and five second-round picks.

Beal, 30, competed for the NBA's scoring title in 2020-21. Beal is considered one of the top players in the NBA but has only played 14 games for Phoenix.

“To remain that and keep that in the midst of 15, 20 games and getting hurt in your first game back,” Booker said of Beal being “funny” and charismatic, “…going on the road, he's still high-spirited.”

Beal is looking to be a third option next to Booker, who is the Suns' franchise player, and Durant.

“I love everything about this team,” says Beal, who admits this is the best team he has been a part of.

Beal is averaging 17.9 points this season but in six games in January is posting 21.8 points on average on 51 percent shooting (39.3 percent from three), 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The Suns are 20-18, good for eighth in the Western Conference. Phoenix is 3-4 with its “Big 3” together.

The Suns have a point differential of plus-30.5 in 260 possessions with Beal, Booker and Durant.