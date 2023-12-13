Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker spoke about what Bradley Beal saw teams do on defense in his return to action.

Bradley Beal returned to the Phoenix Suns lineup after missing 12 games with a back injury, and put up 16 points during the team's 119-116 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, and Devin Booker spoke about the message he has for Beal as they try to gel as a team.

“He has seen a lot of junk coverages when he was out there,” Devin Booker said, via Arizona Sports. “I did too, but the times we are out there together, I think it is tougher on teams to junk up the game in the way that they do. He is still getting his legs and his wind back, which I just went through the same thing. It is frustrating, the minute restriction, by the time you get your rhythm you turn around and you are subbed out. I just told him to ‘Stay levelheaded, but it is good to have you back out there.'”

The Suns moved to 14-10 with the win over the Warriors. It was a game in which Bradley Beal and Booker played, but Kevin Durant did not. The vision for the team involves those three playing together at some point. When that happens, it will be interesting to see how they stack up with the top contenders.

Up next for the Suns are the Brooklyn Nets at home on Wednesday before hosting the New York Knicks on Friday night.

The Suns seem to be just fine dealing with the absences so far this season, and the hope is that things come together as they play as a group more.