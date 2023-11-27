Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker summoned his inner Kobe Bryant against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The three-time NBA All-Star made a spectacular fadeaway three-pointer over a double team with just 1.7 seconds left. It was the last three of Devin Booker's 28 points in the Suns' scintillating 116-113 win over the Knicks.

Booker's Suns teammates and head coach promptly weighed in on his heroics against New York, per AZ Central's Duane Rankin.

Devin Booker and Knicks lefty guard Jalen Brunson traded baskets down the stretch. Brunson's triple just under the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter tied things up at 107.

Booker made two free throws to give the Suns a four-point lead with 1:18 left. However, the Knicks scored the next four points. Brunson drilled a 15-foot jumper from the right wing to knot the count at 113 apiece with 21.1 seconds left in the game.

Unfortunately for New York, that was enough time for Devin Booker to break their hearts.

Booker's fadeaway triple wasn't easy considering he made it over a Knicks double-team. The Suns guard sent a stern warning to the rest of the NBA he isn't afraid of double teams at all. True enough, he made an improbable jumper in Kobe Bryant fashion.

Television cameras zoomed in on an ecstatic Kevin Durant giving fans high-fives after Booker's basket. The former missed the game due to a sore right foot. Despite his absence, Phoenix won its seventh straight game.

The Suns hope to extend their winning streak when they visit Pascal Siakam's Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.