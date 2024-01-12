Emma Stone was seen watching courtside in support of the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns overpowered the Los Angeles Lakers in a blowout that saw the lead swell to as much as 32 points. While the obvious reason for such a one-sided drubbing would be the performance of the Suns' Big Three, other fans thought that the courtside presence of a particular Phoenix fan played a part.

Supporting the Suns was none other than Hollywood actress Emma Stone. Famous for her roles in hit movies such as La La Land, Crazy Stupid Love and The Amazing Spiderman, Stone immediately drew attention once she was seen on the jumbotron. (via the Suns' official X account)

Even in La La Land, Emma Stone is reppin’ PHX 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VQ7h3JbwqH — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 12, 2024

As expected, fans took to social media upon seeing the renowned actress rooting for Phoenix.

The Emma Stone Game pic.twitter.com/ezQaG1iGDN — ThePhoenixSuns.Com (Not The NBA Team) (@ThePhoenixSuns2) January 12, 2024

Me seeing Emma Stone at a Suns game pic.twitter.com/uPT2PbR9D1 — Daniel (@HiiAmDaniel) January 12, 2024

One fan even went as far as tagging Suns owner Mat Ishiba in a hilarious request to offer Stone courtside tickets for home games in Phoenix.

Hey @Mishbia15 , let’s offer Emma Stone courtside season tickets. Fly her out too. The investment is worth it. I’ll pick her up from the airport if you need somebody to take care of that. — SunsDude (@SunsDude) January 12, 2024

Additionally, there was even a video wherein Stone was seen leaving the game but not before waving goodbye to the Suns bench, particularly in the direction of Grayson Allen and Devin Booker.

Emma Stone knows ball. https://t.co/5U695sw2Wk — Suns Geek (@sunsgeek) January 12, 2024

Playing basketball with Emma Stone cheering in support would surely channel out one's inner Kobe Bryant, which is probably why the Suns' Big Three put on a scoring clinic on Thursday night.

Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant combined for 86 points against the Lakers. Beal in particular had his best game of the season, finishing with 37 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Maybe that fan requesting Ishiba to give Stone courtside tickets does have a point. After all, if her presence produces lopsided wins, then it wouldn't hurt to try.