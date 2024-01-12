The Phoenix Suns overpowered the Los Angeles Lakers in a blowout that saw the lead swell to as much as 32 points. While the obvious reason for such a one-sided drubbing would be the performance of the Suns' Big Three, other fans thought that the courtside presence of a particular Phoenix fan played a part.

Supporting the Suns was none other than Hollywood actress Emma Stone. Famous for her roles in hit movies such as La La Land, Crazy Stupid Love and The Amazing Spiderman, Stone immediately drew attention once she was seen on the jumbotron. (via the Suns' official X account)

As expected, fans took to social media upon seeing the renowned actress rooting for Phoenix.

One fan even went as far as tagging Suns owner Mat Ishiba in a hilarious request to offer Stone courtside tickets for home games in Phoenix.

Additionally, there was even a video wherein Stone was seen leaving the game but not before waving goodbye to the Suns bench, particularly in the direction of Grayson Allen and Devin Booker.

Playing basketball with Emma Stone cheering in support would surely channel out one's inner Kobe Bryant, which is probably why the Suns' Big Three put on a scoring clinic on Thursday night.

Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant combined for 86 points against the Lakers. Beal in particular had his best game of the season, finishing with 37 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Maybe that fan requesting Ishiba to give Stone courtside tickets does have a point. After all, if her presence produces lopsided wins, then it wouldn't hurt to try.