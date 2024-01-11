We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Suns-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Phoenix Suns will finish their Southern California stay with a battle with the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Suns-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Suns lost 138-111 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday Night at Crypto. Initially, it was a close game in the first half. But the Clippers started to pull away in the second half, and the Suns could not keep up. Kevin Durant had 30 points, while Devin Booker added 20. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal had 15 points. But no one else had more than 12 points. Significantly, the Suns shot 49.4 percent from the field and just 33.3 percent from the three-point line. But they also allowed the Clippers to shoot 62,4 percent from the field, including 51.7 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Clippers dominated the Suns on the boards 44-25.

The Lakers defeated the Toronto Raptors 132-131 to end a four-game losing streak. Ultimately, the Lakers trailed with 3:06 left in the game when Austin Reaves hit a go-ahead three-pointer to give the Lakers the lead for good. The Lakers would go on to hold onto the lead and win. Significantly, Anthony Davis led the way with 41 points and 11 rebounds. LeBron James added 22 points and 12 assists. Also, Cam Reddish had 13 points, while Taurean Prince added 11. Reaves finished with 11 points. Furthermore, Christian Wood had 14 points off the bench, while D'Angelo Russell added 11. The Lakers shot 54.3 percent as a team, including 44.4 percent from the three-point line. However, they also allowed the Raptors to shoot 56.4 percent, including 48.6 percent from the triples.

The Lakers have won all three games between the teams this season. Also, the teams have split the last 10 games. But the Lakers are 4-1 over five games against the Suns at Crypto.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Lakers Odds

Phoenix Suns: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Los Angeles Lakers: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns look for more consistency. Curiously, they have the same issues as the Lakers, with both teams struggling on defense. They can certainly score a lot of points, and there are plenty of options.

Durant leads the way with 29.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Likewise, Booker is averaging 26.1 points and 7.8 assists per game. Beal is averaging 16.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Eric Gordon is averaging 13.5 points per game.

The Suns are middling when it comes to shooting the basketball. Currently, they are shooting 48 percent from the field, which places them 15th. Also, they are hitting 37.2 percent of their shots from beyond the arc, which has them at 11th in the league. The Suns are exceptional from the charity stripe, hitting 81.9 percent of their free throws and ranking fourth.

But the Suns struggle on the boards, ranking 21st. Additionally, they cannot seem to hold onto the ball, ranking 23rd in turnovers. The Suns make up for this by being elite on the defensive rim, ranking fifth in blocked shots.

The Suns will cover the spread if they can continue to hit their shots. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and force the Lakers to take bad shots.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are struggling right now, and defense is the biggest culprit. Somehow, they allowed the Raptors to score 131 points last night and have allowed 3 of 5 teams to score 125 points or more. The offense is inconsistent.

James is averaging 25.2 points per game. Ultimately, he has done well against the Suns this season, averaging 28 points, nine rebounds, and 8.7 assists over three games this season. Davis is averaging 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he has averaged 25 points and 12.7 rebounds against the Suns this season. But the Lakers need Russell to play well. So far, it has not been good this season. Russell is averaging 14.6 points per game. Yet, he only has averaged 13.7 points and 6.7 assists per game against the Suns this season. Reaves is averaging 15.1 points per game. Moreover, he has averaged 15 points per game over three contests against the Suns.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from all over the court, including the three-point line. Next, they need to play defense and not make things so easy for the Suns.

Final Suns-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are not playing well at all. Likewise, the Suns are not playing much better. Expect this game to be as close as the other three have been. Therefore, the game will go down to the wire, with the Suns covering the spread.

Final Suns-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns: +2 (-110)