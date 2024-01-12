On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns went to Los Angeles and showed what happens when their Big Three gets going. Behind Bradley Beal's best game of the season, the Suns took down the Los Angeles Lakers, silencing the entire Crypto.com Arena with a blowout.

As expected in most Laker home games, there were famous names watching in the front row. One of them was Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. After the game, the three-time Pro Bowler received a gift from none other than Kevin Durant himself.

Durant was seen giving his jersey to Crosby —  an acknowledgment toward one of the NFL's best defensive players today. (via The Washington Post's Ben Golliver)

 

Suns rally past Lakers behind Big Three

Durant scored 18 points, dished out five assists and grabbed five rebounds during the Suns' victory over the Lakers. While his scoring output was much less than what is usually seen from him, it didn't cause the team trouble as Bradley Beal had himself a night to remember.

In 32 minutes of action, Beal had 37 points, six rebounds and four assists. The 30-year-old sank eight three-pointers for the Suns.

Beal missed plenty of games this year due to injuries, which caused speculations on whether acquiring him during the offseason was worth it for Phoenix. However, Thursday night's game was a reminder of why the Suns went through with the trade that sent Chris Paul away.

Behind Beal, Devin Booker followed with 31 points while Kevin Durant's aforementioned 18 points was the third-highest scoring output on Thursday. Considering how the Suns' Big Three have not played a lot of games together, the thought of improved chemistry among the trio is surely something that the Phoenix faithful can look forward to.

 

 