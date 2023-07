The Phoenix Suns wrapped up their roster construction with a free agency signing of Eric Gordon, making them arguably the favorite to win the 2023-24 title, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Gordon will join the Suns' big three of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. Phoenix hired a championship coach, Frank Vogel, this offseason and is looking to win its first-ever championship.

