The Atlanta Braves were once considered one of baseball’s most consistent franchises. Former manager Bobby Cox demanded toughness from his players. Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz recently credited him for boasting this same attribute.

The Braves celebrated the 30-year anniversary of their 1995 World Series victory, and Cox was in attendance despite his ongoing health challenges.

“What a beautiful evening in Atlanta where they celebrated the 30-year anniversary of their 1995 World Series championship Friday highlighted by Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox making a rare appearance,” USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote. “Cox, surrounded by family members, stood up from his wheelchair in a suite and received a thunderous ovation. It was only Cox’s third visit to the stadium since suffering a severe stroke at the beginning of the 2019 season that left his right side paralyzed with difficulty speaking.”

“He’s the toughest son of a gun I’ve ever seen,’’ Smoltz said. “The fact he is here just blows my mind.’’

Cox spent 25 seasons as Atlanta’s manager and helped lead the club to five National League crowns during his tenure. Their 1995 World Series win over the Cleveland Indians represented a major milestone during his run at the helm.

Despite years of dominance in the regular season, Cox and the Braves were not able to replicate 1995 in the years that followed.

“It's great seeing everybody, but obviously seeing Bobby is kind of icing on the cake,” former pitcher Tom Glavine told MLB.com. “We all know it's not easy for him to get here. So, the fact that he made the effort tells you how special it is for him.”