The Chicago Bears are among the many teams currently making last-minute roster cuts and additions as they prepare to finalize their 53-man roster. The Bears' preseason recently concluded with a 29-27 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Friday.

On Sunday, the Bears continued to trim down their roster with another cut to the wide receiving department.

“Bears are releasing former Packers WR Samori Toure,” reported Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Toure was drafted by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft after playing his college football for Nebraska. He had some memorable moments for the Packers before signing with the Bears' practice squad in August of 2024.

He signed a reserve/future contract with Chicago in January of this year.

The Bears' WR room work continues

Heading into quarterback Caleb Williams' rookie year last season, the Bears did some work to boost their wide receiver room, including bringing in veteran Keenan Allen and drafting Rome Odunze in the first round.

However, Allen proved to not have a whole lot left in the tank at the age of 33, and Odunze suffered through some more growing pains than expected in his first year in the NFL, leaving Chicago still below average in that department.

This summer, they furthered their quest to give Williams some more downfield options, including drafting Luther Burden III out of Missouri as well as signing Olamide Zaccheaus, who helped lead the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game a year ago.

With these new weapons intact, Williams should have more weapons who are able to get open and make plays in one on one coverage.

Chicago also made another move to try to help Williams in bringing in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the franchise's next head coach.

The hope is that Johnson will be able to help Williams eliminate the parts of his game that may have worked in college but aren't as effective in the NFL, while still retaining the talent that allowed him to be the number one overall pick to begin with.