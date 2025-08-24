The Green Bay Packers took on the Seattle Seahawks for their final preseason game on Saturday after an eventful joint practice last Thursday that saw multiple punches being thrown. The Packers’ Zach Tom and the Seahawks’ Ernest Jones IV were initially involved in a scuffle that saw multiple members from both teams joining in.

The fight was observed by fans who attended the joint practice at Ray Nitschke Field in Wisconsin and led to the ejection of Zach Tom. Now, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has given his two cents on the matter, explaining that multiple players deserved to be tossed.

“That’s just our rule, if you throw a punch. He was not the only person at fault. He’s just the one I saw. Then you watch it (on film), and you’re like, ‘Oh, a lot of people should’ve been pulled,’” he said in a press conference. 

While Tom and Jones would have been ejected in a regular-season game, both players are unlikely to face major penalties from the league for the scuffle. As LaFleur suggested, the fight in question was not the only scuffle that went down during the practice. At least one more scuffle broke out as well, even though no details about the players involved have been made public. 

In terms of Saturday's game, the Packers beat the Seahawks 20-7, with Green Bay making life difficult on rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe. There weren't any notable incidents in the game after the wild joint practice, and now both teams will look ahead to the regular season.

