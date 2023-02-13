Phoenix Suns fans have been clamoring to see Kevin Durant in action since the blockbuster trade that shipped him to the desert. Durant, who will miss the All-Star Game with a knee injury, doesn’t look to be far off from a return. Suns fans itching for a Durant sighting or a status update received both on Monday, as spotted by Suns writer Gerald Bourguet.

In a sight likely to excite every Suns fans, Kevin Durant is on the court taking jump shots- and looking rather fluid in doing so.

Durant, a 13-time All-Star, was seen draining his signature, mid-range jumper that has been giving defenses headaches since he entered the league back in 2007.

But it wasn’t just jump shots. Suns fans hoping for any sort of status update on Durant received a visual sure to give them some hope that a potential debut in Phoenix threads is around the corner after the All-Star break.

KD took things up a notch, getting in some one-on-one action and rising up for a dunk in the process.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Durant is automatically back to himself.

However, it seems like the newest member of the Suns is beginning to test out the knee a bit more.

Durant, who was traded to Phoenix in a blockbuster involving multiple players and draft picks, has been sidelined since January with an MCL sprain in his right knee.

He did receive a “good report” from his doctor before the trade to the Suns, though he had yet to be cleared for contact.

That seems to be the next status update for Durant.

In the meantime, Suns fans can get excited over this practice footage of the two-time NBA Finals MVP in a preview of what’s to come.