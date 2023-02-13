New Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was tuned in throughout the Super Bowl 57 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and there’s no doubt he absolutely loved the contest.

Durant didn’t hide his delight about the incredibly tight match between the two teams, which is a fitting end to what he believes is one of the best seasons in NFL history. He also heaped praised on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as they displayed their gritty and never-say-die attitude.

“No lie, one of the greatest football seasons I’ve followed. Congrats to the Chiefs on that bowl, can’t ever count them boys out! 15 is beyond special!!!” Durant wrote on Twitter.

True enough, it is one of the wildest Super Bowls in recent memory. The Chiefs and Eagles finished at the top of their respective conferences, and they showed exactly why with a thrilling encounter that ended in a narrow 38-35 win for Kansas City.

Making it even better, the Chiefs actually had to come back from a 10-point halftime deficit before taking the lead in the fourth. The Eagles clawed their way back to tie things up at 35-35 midway through the final period before a controversial penalty call allowed Mahomes and co. to stage the game-winner.

As Kevin Durnant said it, you can never count out the Chiefs in any game. They entered the contest as slight underdogs, and in the end, they proved that odds are just numbers that can’t quantify their heart.

Indeed, it a job well done for Kansas City.