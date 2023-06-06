Nearly a month after firing head coach Monty Williams, a report came out from Shams Charania late last week that the Suns have hired Frank Vogel to be his replacement. Vogel has a wealth of coaching experience at the NBA level under his belt across nearly two decades of employment.

A few days after Shams' report, it's now official. On Tuesday, Frank Vogel broke the silence on him landing the Suns job, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' Trevor Booth:

“It is an honor to be named head coach of the Phoenix Suns. The Suns are a first-class organization, and I am grateful for Mat Ishbia and James Jones to have this opportunity. This is a highly talented team that is committed to winning, and I am excited to get to work.”

The #Suns have officially announced Frank Vogel as head coach. Quotes from majority owner Mat Ishbia, GM James Jones and Vogel on his hiring: pic.twitter.com/HaX81kNSwa — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) June 6, 2023

Frank Vogel, 49, is fresh off a three-year stint as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, and he coached the team to a title back in 2020. Before coaching the Lakers, Vogel was the head coach of the Paul George-led Indiana Pacers. And Vogel's first NBA coaching gig was as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.

The Vogel hire should excite Phoenix Suns fans. After all, Vogel has coached so many great NBA teams over the years and knows what it takes to win a championship. Here's to hoping that Vogel will be able to get the best out of his players, particularly his stars, and coach the Suns to its first title in franchise history in the 2023-24 campaign.