The Phoenix Suns are hoping for a return to action from Devin Booker soon, and Coach Frank Vogel's comments are encouraging.

The Phoenix Suns are hoping for the best in terms of a Devin Booker return from injury. The Suns were outclassed by the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in a 122-119 loss that might have been a ‘W' if Booker had played.

A crucial officiating error doomed the Suns down the stretch. Durant criticized ‘non-athletes' over his relationship with LeBron James recently.

On Saturday, journalist Gerald Bourguet shared an injury update that is a bit sobering but also encouraging at the same time for Suns fans.

“Frank Vogel said Devin Booker has gotten up more shots and participated in some team drill work today, so he’s getting closer,” Bourguet wrote. “But he’ll be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder.”

Booker's Impact on Suns Record

The Suns are now one game under .500 without Booker and have a .500 record with him. It isn't the start Durant, Vogel and the rest of the franchise envisioned, but they are a work in progress with Bradley Beal recently returning from injury.

The six-foot-six former Kentucky Wildcats guard is hoping for a team resurgence upon his return. He ranked seventh in the NBA in scoring prior to Friday's loss to the Lakers and first on the Suns in scoring.

As Durant proved with a 38-point outburst against LeBron and the Lakers, the Suns can become a white hot scoring team in a hurry whether Booker is playing or not.

A full-strength Suns team is a scary proposition for their opponents in the West.

Missed Call vs. Lakers Resurfaces

Bourguet also revealed that there was a key missed call during Sunday's game that could have changed the outcome.

The Suns did not receive a favorable call during the sequence shown below, during which an NBA ‘Last Two Minute Report' has stated that Lakers star Anthony Davis should have been whistled for three seconds in the paint.