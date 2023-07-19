The Phoenix Suns are the NBA's only team that does not have a G League affiliate. That could be changing relatively soon, as the Suns are looking into getting a team as soon as 2024-2025 according to owner Mat Ishbia.

“Bringing a G League team to the Valley has been a priority for us, and I am excited that we have begun the process and the wheels are in motion to have a team in Phoenix as early as the 2024-25 season,” Mat Ishbia told The Athletic. “Not only will this allow us to develop young players within our winning culture, but also will serve as an opportunity to expand our reach and connect with even more basketball fans across the region.”

It is unclear where the Suns G League team will be located. Phoenix previously operated a team called the Northern Arizona Suns who played their home games in Prescott Valley, Ariz. They were sold to the Detroit Pistons in 2020.

The NBA G League currently has 30 teams, 28 of which are operated by an NBA franchise. A 31st team, owned by the Portland Trail Blazers, is set to begin play next season.