Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig is going to need an emergency visit to the dentist after Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked his tooth out with an elbow square to the face.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the Greek Freak was driving off to the side in the third quarter, via Bally Sports. Craig was slow to get up, but when he did he had to collect his dislodged tooth from the floor. As expected, he was in visible discomfort. Adding insult to injury, no foul was called on the play.

Torrey Craig just picked up his tooth off the floor 😳 pic.twitter.com/3O87N0zG6i — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 15, 2023

In addition to the blow, a 116-104 Suns loss likely left a bitter taste in Craig’s mouth. Giannis could not be stopped, scoring 36 points on 11-of-23 shooting. He took a whopping 24 free throw attempts, which drew a frustrated response from Phoenix head coach Monty Williams. Even before this game, it had been a elbowed-in-the-face kind of week for the team.

Kevin Durant slipped in pregame warmups of what was supposed to be his Footprint Center debut last Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. There is no timetable for his return, with the Suns reportedly wanting to exercise great caution with Durant. Fans may not see him until the very end of the regular season at the earliest.

The juggernaut’s absence has been sorely reflected on the court with Phoenix dropping its last three games. The Suns (37-32) are clinging to the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings, just one game ahead of both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. They are not in the clear yet.

A home meeting with the Orlando Magic on Thursday could be just what the doctor ordered. Unfortunately for Craig, his ailment might be a trickier fix.