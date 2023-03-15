A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Monday night’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings ended in controversy after Brook Lopez decided to go nose-to-nose with Kings big man Trey Lyles. This was after Lyles shoved Giannis Antetokounmpo in the dying seconds of the game, and clearly, Lopez was having none of it.

After the game, Giannis sounded off on Lopez going all out against Lyles in his honor. Antetokounmpo clearly values the gesture from his Bucks teammate:

“I appreciate Brook having my back. That’s my guy on the court, off the court. For life, that’s my guy,” Giannis said. “Definitely going to pay for his techs.”

"For life. That's my guy." Giannis was appreciative of Brook Lopez having his back Monday night in Sacramento. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/zCUav4dIkm — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) March 15, 2023

Lopez was incensed by Lyle’s antics, and he even told Giannis at the heat of the moment that Lopez wasn’t going let anyone pull off that type of “s**t” on him:

Brook Lopez to Giannis:

“Got your back! I’m not gonna let him do that shit to you!” Build him a statue#Bucks #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/3bmZDEWs6L — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) March 14, 2023

Now that’s what you call a good teammate. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been carrying this team on his broad and very capable shoulders for the past few of years, and it is clear that his teammates appreciate all the hard work he’s put in. The Bucks are pretty much willing to go to war for Antetokounmpo, and Lopez’s actions are a clear indication of the same.

Lopez sent a message to Trey Lyles here, but it is also a stern warning for the rest of the NBA. Whoever messes with Giannis Antetokounmpo will need to deal with the entire Bucks team. That’s just how the Milwaukee Bucks roll.